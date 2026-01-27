Sudan: Khartoum Security Committee Orders Tighter Security Cordons, ID Requirement

- The Khartoum Locality Security Affairs Coordination Committee ordered intensified security cordons in vulnerable and suspicious areas, citing recent operations that recovered looted property and led to arrests of collaborators and repeat offenders, with cases filed at police stations.

The committee confirmed round-the-clock mobile patrols across the locality, coordinated among all regular forces, to disrupt crime hubs. It also mandated a joint sweep to curb illegal logging in Sunt (Acacia) Forest, in coordination with the State Ministry of Agriculture and the National Forestry Corporation.

The committee instructed all regular forces and citizens to carry identification at all times, and called for strict enforcement of Decision No. (153) of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on the withdrawal of supporting forces from Khartoum.

Furthermore, it reiterated a complete ban on scrap-metal trading under Decision No. (1) of 2026, issued by the Federal Higher Committee for Scrap Iron Management, pursuant to the state of emergency order No. (8) of 2024.

Reviewing the security situation, the committee reported no serious incidents within the locality's jurisdiction, aside from routine police reports, and urged citizens to promptly report any assaults on persons or property.