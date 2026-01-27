Malawi: Dazik Releases 'Pulani' Reggae Version Music Video

A few days after officially handing over a girls' hostel at Tiyamika Orphanage in Mchinji, gospel artist Davie Nkhoma, popularly known as Dazik, has released the music video for his latest song, "Pulani" (Reggae Version).

The video was shot during the period when Dazik was involved in a building project at the orphanage.

"Pulani" is a faith-inspired song that reflects on God's divine purpose for humanity, drawing inspiration from Jeremiah 29:11, which speaks of God's plans to prosper and not to harm His people.

Directed by the young and talented Twice P, the music video delivers high production quality, with visuals that strongly complement the song's message.

The storyline unfolds within the grounds of Tiyamika Orphanage, creating an authentic and emotionally resonant setting.

Speaking in an interview, Dazik explained that the song was created to inspire people and remind them of God's goodness.

He added that choosing the orphanage as the filming location was intentional, aimed at encouraging the children to remain hopeful despite their circumstances.

"I wanted to motivate these children through this song. That is why I made them part of it--to remind them that being at an orphanage is not the end of life.

"God is preparing something big for them. He has plans to prosper them, and one day they will testify," Dazik said.

The "Pulani" music video stands out for its thoughtful storytelling, skillful cinematography, and strong emotional appeal.

Compared to many recent releases from Malawi, the video is exceptional, with well-executed scenes that make it both inspiring and captivating to watch.

Watch: https://youtu.be/VGyNXX7ZXM0