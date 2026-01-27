Malawi: Atupele Muluzi Among World's Top 100 Global Future Builders As Istanbul Hosts Landmark 2026 Summit

President of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and former Malawi Member of Parliament and Hon. Atupele Muluzi has been named among the Top 100 Global Future Builders 2026, joining an elite group of global leaders, innovators, policymakers and institution builders shaping the direction of the world economy.

Muluzi's recognition places Malawi and Africa firmly within the global development conversation at a time when international economic thinking is undergoing a historic shift from aid-based models to investment-driven, productivity-led and trade-focused growth.

The prestigious Global Future Builders Summit, organised by Regnum Intercontinental Limited, will bring together participants from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East in Istanbul from April 27 to 30, transforming the Turkish city into a global nerve centre for future-focused economic leadership.

The 2026 summit comes at a defining moment when the rules of global development are being rewritten. Across continents, governments and institutions are abandoning frameworks of dependency and embracing a new logic anchored in business, technology, innovation and competitiveness. Africa, in particular, is increasingly being recognised not as a passive recipient of support, but as a frontier of opportunity driven by a youthful population, expanding markets and a growing culture of entrepreneurship.

The theme of the summit captures this shift with striking clarity: "Building Tradable Value in Africa through Innovation, Productivity, and Global Competitiveness." It reflects a bold ambition to move African economies from potential to performance, from raw resources to exportable value, and from survival to scale.

Muluzi's inclusion among the Top 100 Global Future Builders signals international recognition of a leadership style that champions private sector-led development, digital transformation, domestic wealth creation and deeper integration into global trade networks. He represents a generation of African leaders who argue that the continent's future will not be built through aid, but through enterprise, innovation, capital mobilisation and competitive institutions.

His presence at the Istanbul summit symbolises Africa's growing relevance in global strategy spaces where economic decisions are increasingly shaped, and where the future architecture of trade, investment and development is being negotiated.

The Global Future Builders Summit itself is not designed as a ceremonial gathering, but as a high-level economic strategy platform where ideas are converted into partnerships, partnerships into investment, and investment into measurable economic transformation. Discussions will focus on how nations can position themselves in the digital economy, integrate into global value chains, attract capital, and build resilient, competitive economies in an era of rapid technological and geopolitical change.

What distinguishes the Istanbul gathering is its mindset. It does not ask what the future might look like. It asks who is actively building it.

And with leaders like Atupele Muluzi at the table, Africa is no longer standing at the margins of global progress. It is stepping into the centre of it, not as a spectator, but as a co-architect of the future global economy.

The message from Istanbul is clear and unambiguous. The future is not waiting. It is not theoretical. It is not postponed.

It is being built. And Africa is helping design it.