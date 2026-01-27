Rwanda: Photos - Brig Gen Gasana Hands Over Role of Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff

26 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Brig Gen Godfrey Gasana on Monday afternoon officially handed over the role of Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff to Col Dan Gatsinzi during a ceremony held at Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kimihurura.

This follows Gasana's January 24 appointment by President Paul Kagame as Presidential Pilot and Advisor to the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff on Air Force matters.

Col Gatsinzi was appointed as the new Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations in the same announcement made by the RDF with the changes taking immediate effect.

Gatsinzi brings strong academic and professional credentials to the role.

In June 2025, he was recognised as the overall best-performing student at the RDF Command and Staff College in Nyakinama, where he graduated from the one-year Senior Command and Staff Course.

