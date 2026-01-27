Rwanda: Plasma Exports Set to Start By Year-End, Says RBC

Rwanda is expected to start exporting blood plasma for fractionation later this year, once the remaining technical and regulatory requirements are completed, according to Dr Thomas Muyombo, Blood Transfusion Division Manager at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

The export of plasma is authorised under a Ministerial Order issued on July 11, 2024, and published in the Official Gazette a day later.

Only about five percent of collected plasma is used locally, while the remaining 95 percent has gone unused. As a result, large amounts of plasma have been disposed of after expiry, even though the government spends resources testing and storing it.

"The plasma we will export is surplus plasma that has not been transfused locally. We are not collecting plasma specifically for export, as the law does not allow that. Whole blood is divided into four components, such as red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitate, which is rich in proteins that help blood clot," he said.

The local hospital demand for plasma is fully met and will continue to be the top priority, Muyombo explained, adding that unlike red blood cells, which last only 42 days, plasma can be stored for up to a year or longer under proper conditions.

"In most cases, doctors use red blood cells and platelets, while plasma and cryoprecipitate are not in constant high demand and can be stored longer. Because RBC continues to collect blood to meet demand for red cells and platelets, surplus plasma accumulates," he added.

He pointed out that when the law allowing plasma export was adopted, Rwanda did not yet have the infrastructure, equipment, or standard operating procedures required to meet international standards.

"At that time, we did not have the storage equipment, we did not have the testing platforms, and we did not have the procedures that would put us in a position to export plasma safely," he said.

RBC has since engaged several plasma fractionators (plasma-processing companies) to understand their requirements and worked to meet them.

"So far, we have acquired all the necessary storage equipment, including glass freezers for rapid freezing and large freezers for bulk storage. The next step is procuring nucleic acid testing equipment, which is essential to ensure plasma safety before starting negotiations with any fractionator.

"We are currently reviewing offers from various manufacturers for this equipment," he said.

Rwanda has been approached by plasma fractionators from Africa, the United States and India, Muyombo said. The government will select a single partner based on which offers the best conditions for handling the country's plasma.

"We went through strict government procurement procedures and acquired most of the necessary equipment, including new machines for blood grouping and other laboratory testing. What remains is less than 10 percent of the requirements," he said.

Muyombo said staff training is already in place, for example, through partnerships and study visits to countries that export plasma, including Namibia, Rwanda's team has developed standard operating procedures for the handling, storage, and management of plasma.

"These plasma fractionation plants produce stable blood medicines that are very expensive and required for life-long treatment. Instead of discarding plasma, we can use it to produce medicines for Rwanda and others who need them."

Muyombo said discussions on pricing have not yet begun, but a price per litre of plasma ($50) has already been published in the Gazette. He noted that when negotiations start, Rwanda will ensure it receives at least that value, or more, depending on the offers.

He added that exporting plasma makes better use of public resources and is part of the Health Sector Strategic Plan.