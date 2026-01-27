Eritrea: Potable Water Project in Guakat

- A potable water project put in place by the Adi-Halo Project in the Guakat administrative area of Dekemhare Sub-Zone was inaugurated on 20 January.

The project includes three water distribution centers, a water container with the capacity to hold over 130 barrels of water, as well as a 6 km pipeline.

Noting the problem residents had been facing in fetching water, Mr. Yemane Abera, Administrator of the Sub-Zone, said that residents are now able to access potable water supply from their backyards. He also called for the judicious use of the project to ensure its sustainability.

Mr. Shishai Tesfay, Head of Water Pipeline Installation at the Adi-Halo Project, called for proper water management and regular follow-up.

Indicating that residents of Guakat had been compelled to travel long distances to fetch water, it was stated that they have now become beneficiaries of potable water supply from their backyards.

The residents, on their part, commended the opportunity provided and expressed readiness to conduct regular follow-up of the project to ensure its continuity.