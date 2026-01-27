Eritrea: Adult Education Opens Educational Opportunity

26 January 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

- At an activity assessment meeting conducted in Barentu on 23 January, it was reported that the adult education program has opened educational opportunities to many citizens in the Gash Barka Region.

At a meeting to review the adult education program from 2016 to 2026, Mr. Ishaq Yosuf, Head of the Adult Education Program in Gash Barka Region, said that over the past ten years more than 25 thousand citizens have become beneficiaries of the program.

Regarding activities in 2025, Mr. Ishaq said that there are about 531 adult education centers in the region and called for coordinated efforts to reach the 268 villages that do not have access to adult education opportunities.

Mr. Tikuabo Aimut, Head of Planning and Curriculum Preparation for Adult Education at the Ministry of Education, said that the illiteracy rate in the Gash Barka Region had been very high and that, as a result of the strong efforts exerted, the number has been significantly declining. Commending the strong efforts carried out, Mr. Tikuabo called for reinforced efforts for better outcomes.

At the event, a report focusing on the efforts conducted to improve educational capacity at the elementary school level was presented, and participants conducted extensive discussions and forwarded supportive ideas for further improvement.

