Namibia: Nust Launches 11 New Programmes to Boost Skills in Ai, Data Science and Actuarial Fields

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has introduced 11 new undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral qualifications to close critical skills gaps and strengthen the human capital base.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nust spokesperson Cindy van Wyk said the new programmes were designed to respond directly to national development priorities, industry demand and emerging global trends.

"These qualifications are designed to equip graduates with advanced analytical, computational and problem-solving skills in the rapidly growing digital economy," Van Wyk said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The newly introduced qualifications include a bachelor of actuarial science honours (National Qualification Framework (NQF) level 8), the first programme of its kind to be offered in Namibia.

According to Nust, the qualification addresses a critical national shortage in actuarial and quantitative risk expertise.

Other new bachelor's and honours-level programmes include bachelor of artificial intelligence (NQF level 7), bachelor of artificial intelligence honours, bachelor of data science honours, bachelor of information security honours, bachelor of human-computer interaction honours, and bachelor of digital forensics honours. All honours programmes are offered at NQF level 8.

At postgraduate level, Nust has introduced a postgraduate diploma in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) management (NQF Level 8), recognising the importance of the TVET sector in Namibia's skills development landscape.

The university has expanded its doctoral offerings with three new PhD programmes: PhD in supply chain management, PhD in natural resource management and ecology, and PhD in management sciences, all at NQF Level 10.

Van Wyk said the doctoral programmes aim to advance high-impact research, policy-relevant scholarship and innovation in fields critical to Namibia's sustainable development.

Applications for the new programmes are open until 4 February.