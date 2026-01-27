Namibia: Nespresso Sets Up Shop in Windhoek

Well-known coffee brand Nespresso opened its first Namibian nano boutique at the Grove Mall in Windhoek on Friday.

This marks an important step in Nespresso's growth on the African continent.

The nano boutique is designed for easy and convenient shopping and offers Nespresso's well-known range of coffee capsules, as well as its signature coffee machines.

Nespresso retail manager Ceire Mulligan says the goal of the new boutique is to create more than just a retail space.

"The store was carefully designed to suit Namibian tastes and to offer a unique coffee experience that goes beyond simply selling products," Mulligan says.

Customers can enjoy interactive displays, personalised service from trained coffee specialists, and access to limited edition products throughout the year. The boutique also reflects Nespresso's commitment to sustainability, with a focus on reducing its carbon footprint across the value chain.

The launch was made possible through a partnership with local stockist Manrico Select, a specialist in appliances and kitchenware.

Manrico Select's Ricardo Coelho says the nano boutique offers Namibian shoppers a lifestyle destination where they can explore and experience the Nespresso brand in a meaningful way.

"I gladly welcome all Namibians to visit the boutique and experience the coffee world of Nespresso," Coelho says.