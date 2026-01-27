Namibia: Corporate Support Strengthens Access to Education

As Namibia continues to implement its new system of subsidised tertiary education fees, corporate institutions and philanthropic organisations are reinforcing their role in supporting access to education.

This is being done through the expansion of bursary and fellowship opportunities for young Namibians.

State-owned power utility Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) has once again demonstrated its commitment to human capital development by awarding bursaries to 15 students for the current academic year. The bursaries support both undergraduate and postgraduate studies at local institutions and selected universities within the Southern African Development Community region.

The recipients will pursue studies in critical fields including accounting, law, renewable energy, mechatronics engineering, oil and gas, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and data science. Notably, two of the bursaries have been awarded to students living with disabilities, who will study law and accounting.

NamPower's annual allocation of bursaries forms part of its broader contribution to national skills development and capacity building.

Complementing these efforts is the work of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Namibia, which continues to expand equitable access to education, leadership development and entrepreneurship opportunities. For the 2026 academic year, the foundation awarded 21 fully comprehensive Allan Gray fellowships to exceptional young Namibians.

The fellowships provide full financial support for tertiary studies, alongside a structured leadership and entrepreneurship development programme aimed at nurturing future business leaders.

The 2026 selection cycle attracted a record 394 applications from all 14 regions of Namibia, highlighting the growing demand for such opportunities.

Beyond tertiary education, the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is also strengthening entrepreneurial thinking at high school level through the Allan Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge (AGEC).

Since its inception, the programme has reached 2 770 pupils across the country, with 1 133 participating in 2025 alone. Importantly, AGEC has achieved representation in all 14 regions, ensuring that pupils benefit regardless of geographical location or socio-economic background.

Through school engagements, student ambassador programmes and digital platforms, AGEC equips pupils with practical problem-solving skills and an entrepreneurial mindset at an early stage, contributing to long-term economic participation and employment creation.

Speaking on the foundation's impact, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Namibia chief executive Gavin Frey says the organisation's initiatives align closely with national development priorities.

"By awarding 21 fully comprehensive fellowships and reaching pupils in every region of Namibia, we are directly supporting national development priorities through skills development, youth employment pathways and inclusive participation in the mainstream economy," he says.

As the country adapts to the new subsidised education fees system, initiatives by organisations such as NamPower and the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation play a critical role in bridging remaining gaps.

By investing in education, leadership and entrepreneurship, these institutions are contributing meaningfully to Namibia's long-term economic growth and social development.