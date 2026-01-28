Uganda: Low Turnout, Smooth BVVK Operation in Ntungamo Municipality Elections

Ntungamo Municipality recorded generally low voter turnout during elections for the municipality chairperson and division councillors, even as the use of Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs) helped deliver a peaceful, orderly and transparent voting process with no reported irregularities across polling stations.

Voting began slowly in most parts of the municipality. At Cell 9 Polling Station A to L, where 439 voters were expected by midday, only about 30 had cast their ballots by noon, reflecting the subdued participation witnessed in several areas during the morning hours.

By 3:50pm, turnout had improved at some polling stations. At Cell 3 Polling Station M to Z, election officials estimated that about 60 percent of registered voters had voted by late afternoon.

Polling stations officially closed at 4:00pm, after which vote tallying commenced.

Election officials described the exercise as smooth, orderly and free from irregularities, crediting the use of BVVK machines for strengthening the integrity of the process.

At Cell 3 Polling Station M to Z, Presiding Officer Modrine Amutuhaire said the technology played a key role in ensuring credibility.

"Today has been so unique because we were using the BVVK machines unlike the previous elections. We could check and scan whether the machine can verify you very well. If not verified, one would not be allowed to vote," Modrine said.

She noted that voter turnout remained low throughout the day.

"People have not been coming in big numbers. They were coming one by one to vote," Modrine Amutuhaire added.

At Cell 9 Polling Station A to L, Presiding Officer Daphine also reported a smooth voting process with no technical challenges.

"The machines are working and the system is smooth. No technical problem. Last time we used backup, now they brought the real machines," Daphine said.

She attributed the low voter turnout at the station to population movement.

"This particular station has always had low voters. According to the register, most of them are out of this place," she explained.

Across the municipality, all votes were scanned successfully, with no chaotic scenes reported. Security personnel were deployed at polling stations to maintain calm and order throughout the exercise.

Electoral officials said the use of BVVK machines minimized cases of impersonation and multiple voting, enhancing transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.

The race for Ntungamo Municipality chairperson attracted three candidates: the incumbent and National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer Jacob Jakajex Kafureka, independent candidate Isa Kazimbaya, and Hakeem Rwomushana.

As tallying continues at various polling stations, voters and candidates are awaiting official results, which the Electoral Commission is expected to announce after the compilation and verification of returns.