Rwanda: New Faces in Music to Keep an Eye On in 2026

A new year in Rwanda's music industry carries significant promise as fresh talents continue to emerge and reshape the soundscape.

With 2025 delivering an abundance of quality music, it is evident that the local industry--particularly its Afrobeats, Amapiano, and R&B scenes--is thriving. As audiences grow more receptive to diverse sounds and bold experimentation, several young artistes appear poised for major breakthroughs in 2026.

The New Times highlights some of Rwanda's rising music stars to watch this year.

Diez Dola

Diez Dola has carved out a distinct identity through a deeply personal and hands-on creative process. The newcomer often writes, produces, and performs his own music--an approach that earned him significant attention in 2025.

His sound leans toward Afro-rave, a subgenre that blends West African rhythms with Indian and Eastern musical influences alongside rave culture. Songs such as Zangalewa, Ratata, Repete, and Sad Generation have become favourites on DJs' club playlists.

Diez Dola kicked off 2026 with performances at major concerts, including Mavado and Shenseea's New Year show at BK Arena. With his bold artistic vision, he appears set for a defining year.

RunUp

Emmanuel Kwizera, professionally known as RunUp, is steadily pushing his name into the national spotlight with ambitions that stretch beyond Rwanda's borders.

He launched his music career in 2023 and broke through a year later with On God, featuring Ugandan star Pallaso, which surpassed one million YouTube views.

RunUp dominated airwaves in 2025 with Tsunami, produced by Element Eleeeh. The song amassed millions of streams across platforms and became one of the country's most trending tracks of the year. It later won Best Song of the Year at both the Diva Awards and Isango na Muzika Awards 2025.

With growing recognition, RunUp is widely regarded as one of the artistes to watch closely in 2026.

Chacha Imfurikeye

As female voices continue to rise in Rwanda's music scene, Chacha Imfurikeye stands out as one of the most promising newcomers.

The singer and songwriter has captivated listeners with her soulful melodies and empowering lyrics. In 2025, she released a four-track EP titled Intashyo, featuring collaborations with Fox Makare, Bill Ruzima, and Mike Kayihura.

According to The New Times, Chacha is currently working on several new projects, signaling an active and potentially breakout year ahead.

Kid From Kigali

Formerly known as MaestroBoomin, Kid From Kigali enjoyed his breakthrough year in 2025, releasing multiple songs that dominated radio and streaming platforms.

His May release Muraho (Laho Freestyle) introduced him to a wider audience and earned him performances at high-profile events such as the BAL 2025 Nile Conference and Davido's concert in Kigali.

He begins 2026 with a new album, Stories From The Kid, featuring standout tracks like Yububu (with Mike Kayihura) and Kigali We Share (with Diez Dola). If he maintains this momentum, Kid From Kigali could further elevate his profile this year.

Real Roddy

Up-and-coming artiste Real Roddy emerged into the spotlight after collaborating with Bruce Melodie on Kuba Nisindiye.

The song's remix, Kuba Nisindiye II, helped propel Roddy's career, becoming one of 2025's biggest tracks and garnering millions of views on Bruce Melodie's YouTube channel.

The collaboration introduced him to a broader audience, setting the stage for further growth in 2026.

Rlutta

Few observers can ignore the growing influence of Rlutta, one of the female artistes showing strong signs of breaking through Rwanda's music industry.

Her rise gained momentum after signing with Infoatassi Records and releasing Umeze Bon, widely regarded as one of the standout songs of 2025.

With increasing visibility and industry backing, 2026 could mark her transition from local recognition to international exposure.

Utah Nice

Utah Nice is emerging as one of the most promising new voices in Rwanda's creative space. Though still early in her career, her songs Far Away, Single, and Time have already attracted a growing fan base.

She comes from a creative lineage, being related to renowned video director Cedric Dric, whose experience in the industry could play a supportive role in her development.

With the right guidance and consistency, Utah Nice could make notable strides this year.

Phil Emon

Singer and composer Philemon Rukundo, known professionally as Phil Emon, is among Rwanda's fast-rising talents poised for a breakout.

While he has released several songs, Delicious, featuring Nel Ngabo, has been particularly instrumental in pushing him into wider recognition.

With his distinctive sound and lyrical depth, Phil Emon has the potential to thrive and leave a lasting impact in 2026.