Malawi: Princess Royal Enhances Scotland's Links With Malawi At Milestone Event in Edinburgh

Great Britain's Princess Royal has reinforced Scotland's links with Malawi during a milestone event in Edinburgh, Scotland, which was hosted by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge at the City Chambers -- marked the 20th anniversary of the Scotland-Malawi Partnership (SMP).

A report by Edinburgh Evening News reports that the SMP supports and connects many schools, universities, churches and charities in Scotland which have partnerships with Malawi.

The Edinburgh Evening News takes cognizance that the Malawi-Scotland bilateral ties date back more than 160 years to the time of medic, missionary and slavery abolitionist, Dr David Livingstone, who named the country Nyasaland.

The report further says Princess Royal, who is SMP's honorary patron, applauded members who contributed photographs to a touring exhibition showcasing projects in areas including health, education, clean water, energy and sustainable livelihoods.

"Called Anthu Pamodzi, meaning 'people together' in the Malawian language of Chichewa, the exhibition was held in Killearn in September and will appear in venues around Scotland following the Edinburgh event," says the report.

"The Princess Royal was presented with a 20th anniversary book about the work of the partnership by the SMP's senior vice-chairwoman, Susan Dalgety, before cutting a 20th birthday cake.

"She also received a posy of flowers from Iona, 17, from George Watson's College, one of the schools with an active Malawi partnership."

SMP chairperson, Prof Jeremy Bagg is quoted in the reporting saying: "Her Royal Highness has been involved with the Scotland-Malawi Partnership since its inception in 2005 and, as our honorary patron, takes a great interest in these people-to-people partnerships.

"Individuals in all walks of life throughout Scotland are involved in a broad spectrum of projects and everyone present was most encouraged by the Princess's support."

The ceremony was attended by a delegation from the Malawi High Commission to the UK led by the High Commissioner himself Dr. Thomas Bisika, who appreciated the photographic exhibition which is showcasing local and national effort in which Scots are engaged with Malawians through people-to-people and community-to-community.

He also highlighted the visit to Malawi by Scotland's First Minister in November last year, who declared that nothing in his political career has had some impact than what his trip to Malawi did.

In the First Minister's speeches in Holyrood upon his return and in last week's draft Scottish Government Budget, Mr Swinney has matched words with action and is honouring Scotland's commitment to Malawi and its other partner countries -- increasing the International Development budget and maintaining the Climate Justice Fund.

"This is to the credit of the First Minister, his Government and officials - but also to you vital civic society organisations. I offer you all my thanks."

He acknowledged the office of the Malawi High Commission is consistently involved with the SMP by taking part in the its interactive forums which are "valuable in surfacing who is doing what and bringing people together to make new and impactful connections".

"This is part of the great contribution that the SMP makes. During the CoVID-19 pandemic - if it weren't for the SMP - Malawian medical engineers would not have been able to repair half a million US dollars' worth of oxygen concentrators - already in Malawi, which was a sustainable intervention that was crucial in saving lives.

"The Princess Royal herself contributed to the SMP's appeal. Were it not for the SMP - in a project led by a Malawian and a Scot in Edinburgh - satellite imagery would not have been made available which was vital for damage assessment to key infrastructure following Tropical Cyclone Freddy."

Bisika, who is also Patron of the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Edgar Chibaka, added that the creation of the full Chamber "owes much to the efforts of its forerunner -- the UK-Malawi Business Group to which the SMP provided excellent support".

"I have spoken in the Commons at Westminster's Malawi All-Party Parliamentary Group which has been chaired effectively by Patrick Grady (who is with us tonight) and ably supported by the SMP.

"We have taken part in joint gatherings with Holyrood's Malawi Cross-Party Group for whom the SMP provide the secretariat and I have met with its committed co-conveners.

"I hope that Scotland appreciates that it has something special -- perhaps unique in the myriad of people-to-people relationships," said the High Commissioner, who was also joined by Justice Patemba to celebrate with the Princess Royal on the 20-year milestone.

He also made special mention of Iona and Amelia, students from George Watson's College who "had such a life-affirming experience in Malawi", while appreciating further "terrific" SMP and MaSP projects that are "effectively supporting school links together".