Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Africa Command Cross-Functional Team Visits Democratic Republic of the Congo

A cross-functional team from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Jan. 20-23, 2026, to meet with leaders from the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and explore ways to enhance security cooperation efforts.

The AFRICOM team was led by Army Col. Michael Gacheru from AFRICOM's Strategy, Engagement, and Programs Directorate, and included logistics, intelligence, training and legal subject matter experts. They met with FARDC's Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Jules Banza Mwilambwe; Secretary General, Maj. Gen. Marcel Lukwikila; and multiple other FARDC leaders.

"We are grateful for the ongoing willingness and cooperation from the FARDC to explore ways to enhance our security cooperation and advance peace through strength," said Col. Gacheru. "This visit demonstrates our strong support of the FARDC and the DRC government. This is the first positive step towards a long and successful journey together."

AFRICOM is committed to fostering peace, stability, and long-term prosperity in the DRC. These initial meetings helped AFRICOM gain a better understanding of the FARDC and their operational environment. The AFRICOM team and FARDC leaders discussed potential security cooperation initiatives that could help strengthen the FARDC, increase their operational independence, and help counter security threats. AFRICOM expects to carry out additional visits in the months ahead to develop and refine the best security cooperation opportunities.

U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. Department of Defense geographic combatant commands. The command is responsible for all U.S. military operations, exercises, security cooperation, and conducts crisis response on the African continent in order to advance U.S. interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.