Mozambique: UN and EU Hand Over 88 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid

Maputo — The United Nations and the European Union have handed over a donation of 88 tonnes of various products, including food, hygiene items and child protection materials, for humanitarian assistance to flood victims in southern and central Mozambique.

The symbolic handover of the donation took place on Monday in Maputo and was led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mozambique, Catherine Sozi, and the European Union Ambassador, Antonino Maggiore, and witnessed by Foreign Minister, Manuela Lucas.

According to Sozi, the UN has an intrinsic connection with the Mozambican people, especially in times of great humanitarian need.

"The arrival of these humanitarian supplies represents much more than a logistical delivery; it is a concrete symbol of the international community's solidarity with the people of Mozambique. In a time of crisis, this solidarity is essential, and today it is here, visible to all. We recognize that this assistance, while crucial, represents only part of the effort already being made by the communities themselves and by the government', she said.

The donation, which is budgeted at 500,000 US dollars, also includes supplements for basic health needs, with a particular focus on women and children. This aid is expected to benefit more than 50,000 people.

"Similar efforts will continue to be needed in the coming months', she added.

For his turn, Antonino Maggiore announced that two more planes carrying humanitarian aid could arrive in the country in the coming days.

According to the data base of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), by Monday morning the floods had affected over 652,000 people. 767 houses had been completely destroyed, and a further 3,445 were damaged.

The country's main north-south highway (EN1) remains cut at several points in Maputo and Gaza provinces. The worst cut is at Incoluane, about 100 kilometers north of Maputo city. Several kilometres of the road have been washed away by the flood waters of the Incomati river.

The government warned that it will take at least two weeks to repair the break in the road.

Meanwhile, goods are now being moved by ship to the Gaza port of Chonguene, thus bypassing the gap in EN1.