Nairobi — Rwandan golf sensation Celestin Nsanzuwera is ready to make history by becoming the first from his country to compete in the DP World Tour's Magical Kenya Open, scheduled to take place next month.

Nsanzuwera, a top Rwandan professional from Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, qualified for the prestigious DP World Tour event through the Sunshine Development Tour, where he finished second on the Order of Merit behind Njoroge Kibugu.

His remarkable achievement is a testament to Rwanda's growing golf scene.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is a dream come true," Nsanzuwera beamed earlier. "I'm the first Rwandan to play on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour), and it's happening here in my neighbouring country, Kenya - it's surreal."

Rwandese golfers have featured in the MKO previously.

Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, a veteran Rwandan professional, appeared in the Kenya Open multiple times, including 2012, 2013, and 2016, during the time it counted towards the European Challenge Tour.

Emmanuel Ruterana, another prominent Rwandan professional, has represented his country in the Kenya Open and associated professional tournaments in Kenya.

As Celestin received his MKO ticket from the Absa Invitational Sunshine Development Tour Finale at Karen Country Club, where he savoured a feel of the MKO venue well in time, Nsanzuwera reflected on his journey: "I've been playing golf for years, but to make it to the DP World Tour is something special. I'm proud of my country, Rwanda, and I'm proud to be representing them in the forthcoming MKO."

Nsanzuwera's achievement is a testament to the growing golf scene in Rwanda. "Golf is a growing sport in Rwanda, and we're working hard to put our country on the world map," he said. "I'm grateful to the Sunshine Development Tour as part of that journey, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for Rwandan golf."

Rwanda hosted one of the rounds of the Sunshine Development Tour setting the pace and mood for Celestin to dream big.

The Magical Kenya Open is a significant event for Nsanzuwera, and he's determined to make the most of it. "This is a huge opportunity for me, and I'm going to give it my all," he said. "I'm looking forward to competing against the best players in the region and the world, learning from them. Who knows, maybe I'll even get a few tips from the pros!"

As he reflected on his fairy-tale experience in Karen, Nsanzuwera took a deep breath, reminiscing about his performance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I can't wait to tee it up in Karen. I know the coursewill something different from.what we ,experienced onnthe SDT," he quipped, adding: "We have had many tournaments innthe run upntonthe MKO and this will be a great opportunity rubbing shoulders with the very best on Tour. "