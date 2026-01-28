Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Breaks the Ice On Tree-Planting Choice

27 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan said she chose to celebrate her birthday by planting trees, a gesture she sees as fulfilling her duty to protect the planet and leave a legacy for future generations.

The statement was made by President Samia on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, during her birthday celebrations at Bungi Kilimo Kizimkazi, Zanzibar, an event that included tree planting and cake cutting.

"We inherited a rich natural environment; we inherited a country that was not so degraded. We inherited many fruit trees planted in farms and others growing freely," President Samia said.

She added, "But today, if our children want to eat fruits, they have to buy them in the market. We used to walk through the forests and eat any fruits we wanted."

President Samia highlighted that, due to the loss of natural trees, it is the responsibility of every Tanzanian to restore natural vegetation and plant trees to leave a legacy for children and future generations.

In addition, President Samia thanked God for continuing to grant her good health and for allowing her to celebrate her birthday once again, while also sending best wishes to other Tanzanians born on the same day.

