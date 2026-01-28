Tanzania Uses Gulfood 2026 Fair to Attract Global Investors

Dubai — TANZANIA seeks lure more global investors in the food sector to invest in the country through the ongoing World's Biggest Food Show, Gulfood 2026 exhibition taking place in Dubai.

Tanzania's Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) represented the country at the colorful exhibition noting that through the international platform Tanzania expects to build relationships with buyers, investors, and stakeholders from different parts of the world.

While there, the Tanzanian pavilion was visited by various businessmen and investors where discussions, collaborations and opportunities were met.

"We are proud to showcase Tanzania's potential in agricultural trade through formal systems, strong institutions, and collective partnerships. Thank you to everyone who visited us and joined us in creating new opportunities," COPRA stated.

For the first time ever, Gulfood spanned the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, a monumental expansion redefining food trade.

Dubai's flagship food-and-beverage trade fair, Gulfood, kicked off its 31st edition on 26 January with a dramatic expansion to two locations: the traditional Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City.

More than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries have filled over 280,000 m², effectively doubling floor space year-on-year.