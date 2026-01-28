Tanzania Uses Security Units to Protect Villages Against Wild Animals

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has deployed permanent security units in Bwiti and Mwakijembe wards in Mkinga District to enable wildlife officers to respond swiftly to incidents involving dangerous and destructive wild animals invading residential areas.

The statement was made today, January 27, 2025, in Parliament in Dodoma by the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Hassan Chande, while responding to a question from Mkinga Member of Parliament, Twaha Said Mwakioja. The MP had sought to know the measures being taken by the Government to control elephants that injure residents and destroy property in homes and farms.

The Deputy Minister said the move is part of a national strategy to address the challenge of dangerous and destructive wildlife. He explained that the Government is using modern technologies, including GPS collars, drones, and non-lethal deterrent devices, particularly in efforts to control elephants causing damage in Mkinga District.

Furthermore, while responding to a question from MP Edibily Kazala Kinyoma regarding the Government's plan to compensate residents of Katoto Hamlet who relocated to make way for the Makere Forest Reserve project, Chande said the Government has already completed an assessment of households and residences in the area.

He stated that the government allocated a total of 4,446 hectares of land in Nyantuku Hamlet, Kagerankanda Village, where each household was given a residential plot measuring 32 by 64 meters, along with three hectares of farmland.

"Residents of Katoto who were relocated have already received compensation in the form of land for settlement, agriculture, and livestock, and the Government also facilitated transportation of their belongings during the relocation process," said Chande.

He added that by October 2025, the Kigoma Regional Administration, in collaboration with the Kasulu District authorities, had successfully relocated all residents from Katoto Hamlet to Nyantuku Hamlet in Kagerankanda Village.