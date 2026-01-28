Tanzania: Dodoma Sees Cultural Delight in the Traditional Vegetables Fair

Dodoma — BAHI District Commissioner Joachim Nyingo, representing the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, attended and witnessed exhibitions of traditional vegetables showcased by the LVIA organization.

He was accompanied by other government officials and project implementers. The exhibitions highlighted the achievements of the Integrated Nutrition Project, also known as the Diverse Food Systems Project, which has been implemented from November 2022 to January 2026 across the districts of Bahi, Kongwa, and Chamwino, as well as at the Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital (DRRH).

The project, funded with approximately 4.48bn/- by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), was carried out in collaboration with LVIA (Lead), CUAMM, MVIWATA, and SUA. Its primary goal was to address the root causes of malnutrition in the Dodoma region, with a particular focus on children under five years of age, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

By aligning with the National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan II (NMNAP II), the project successfully strengthened the efficiency and inclusiveness of the food security system in the targeted districts and at DRRH. The initiative has not only improved nutrition outcomes but also promoted sustainable agriculture practices, ensuring long-term benefits for the communities involved.

As the project concludes in January 2026, it stands as a model of community-led development. The involvement of local leaders, government officials, and civil society organizations has ensured that the progress achieved in nutrition and sustainable agriculture will continue to benefit communities even after the official completion of the project.