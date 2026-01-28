East Africa: Tanzania Values SGR and EACOP As Key Partnership Projects for EAC Nations

27 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

London — THE Minister of State, President's Office - Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, has highlighted the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting the Port of Dar es Salaam to markets in the Great Lakes region, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project as Tanzania's strategic projects implemented in partnership with its East African Community neighbours.

Prof Mkumbo, who officially opened the high-level East Africa Prospects 2026 conference, organized by the Eastern Africa Association (EAA) in collaboration with FTI Consulting, held in London, emphasized the importance of East African countries strengthening regional cooperation in implementing major development projects, particularly in the sectors of road and railway infrastructure, energy, and aviation and transport.

He stated that regional joint projects are a key pillar for enhancing trade, attracting long-term investment, and promoting inclusive development for citizens across the region.

The Minister also used the platform to highlight Tanzania's strategic flagship projects implemented in partnership with neighboring countries, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting the Port of Dar es Salaam to markets in the Great Lakes region, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

He emphasized that these projects enhance regional connectivity, reduce transport costs, and open up new opportunities for trade, industrial development, and employment.

In conclusion, Minister Mkumbo reassured investors and development partners that Tanzania continues to be a safe country, politically stable, and guided by predictable policies, ready to collaborate with international partners bringing long-term capital, technology, and a commitment to shared value creation. He called on East African countries to continue fostering regional solidarity as a vital mechanism for turning opportunities into actionable projects, promoting the region's economy, and improving citizens' welfare.

The East Africa Prospects 2026 conference brought together ambassadors, investment institution leaders, and private sector representatives to discuss the political and economic outlook of the East African region in 2026 and beyond.

