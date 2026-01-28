Tanzania Allocates 6.02bn/ - for Residents Involved in the Ludewa Power Project

27 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has set aside a total of 6.02bn/- to pay off residents of Lifua, liungai and Masimavalafu villages in Ludewa district, Njombe region, who facilitated the implementation of the electricity project in the 2026/27 financial year.

The Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, announced this at the Parliament in Dodoma today, January 27, 2026, noting that by December 2025, the valuation process for compensating the residents had been completed, and it is now ready for verification and the public display of the list of beneficiaries.

ALSO READ: Tanzania renews efforts to enable ATCL conquer global markets

Mr Ndejembi made the announcement responding to a question from Ludewa MP, Joseph Kamonga, who sought to know when compensation for residents of Liugai Village, Luilo Ward, would be paid to facilitate the electricity project.

In response, Minister Ndejembi assured Parliamentarians that the government is committed to ensuring that the verification and payment of compensation are conducted transparently and on time, so that the citizens fully benefit from the important energy project.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.