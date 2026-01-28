Tanzania Allocates 6.02bn/ - for Residents Involved in the Ludewa Power Project

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has set aside a total of 6.02bn/- to pay off residents of Lifua, liungai and Masimavalafu villages in Ludewa district, Njombe region, who facilitated the implementation of the electricity project in the 2026/27 financial year.

The Minister for Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, announced this at the Parliament in Dodoma today, January 27, 2026, noting that by December 2025, the valuation process for compensating the residents had been completed, and it is now ready for verification and the public display of the list of beneficiaries.

Mr Ndejembi made the announcement responding to a question from Ludewa MP, Joseph Kamonga, who sought to know when compensation for residents of Liugai Village, Luilo Ward, would be paid to facilitate the electricity project.

In response, Minister Ndejembi assured Parliamentarians that the government is committed to ensuring that the verification and payment of compensation are conducted transparently and on time, so that the citizens fully benefit from the important energy project.