Uganda: Museveni to Inspect Biometric Voting As Low Turnout Marks Entebbe Local Government Polls

27 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

President Museveni is expected to visit a polling station at Children's Park in Division A, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District, to assess the ongoing local government elections.

The visit is intended to allow the President to inspect and evaluate the use of Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs), following complaints from sections of the public regarding the functionality and reliability of the machines during the voting process.

Meanwhile, voter turnout in the Entebbe municipal local government elections has remained notably low. Local leaders attributed the situation to heavy rainfall that affected the area in the early hours of the morning.

Speaking to reporters, Jovia Namara, a local leader in Entebbe Municipality, said the downpour significantly disrupted voter movement and access to polling stations.

"It rained heavily from around 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., which affected voter turnout. During the presidential and parliamentary elections, voting was conducted on public holidays, allowing people time to participate. This time, many residents are not self-employed and had to report to work," Namara explained.

Despite the challenges, electoral officials said voting had continued as scheduled and urged eligible voters to turn up and exercise their civic rights as weather conditions improved.

President Museveni's inspection is expected to reassure the public about the credibility of the electoral process and address concerns surrounding the deployment of biometric technology in Uganda's elections.

