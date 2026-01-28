Uganda: Court Orders Full Recount of Kalungu East Parliamentary Votes

The Masaka Grade One Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered a full recount of votes for the Kalungu East parliamentary seat, following an application by former minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who is challenging the outcome of the recently concluded election.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe directed that the recount be conducted today starting at 3:00 p.m., covering the entire Kalungu East constituency.

The seat was declared won by National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Yusuf Kiruruuta Nkerettanyi, who polled 15,437 votes, defeating National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Ssempijja, who garnered 13,298 votes, a margin of 2,641 votes.

Ssempijja, through his lawyers, had petitioned the court seeking a recount limited to Bukulula Sub-county and Lukaya Town Council, citing alleged irregularities at 11 polling stations. However, the magistrate ruled that a constituency-wide recount was necessary to ensure transparency and to allow all candidates to be satisfied with the outcome of the election held on January 15, 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The decision immediately drew objections from Nkerettanyi's legal team.

Lawyers representing Nkerettanyi, led by Samuel Muyizzi, raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the statutory timeline within which the court was required to hear and rule on the recount application had already elapsed, rendering the application invalid.

"According to the law, the hearing and ruling on a vote recount application must be done within four days, and that timeline has expired," Muyizzi submitted.

However, Simon Kasangaki, representing Ssempijja, opposed the objection, arguing that the lapse was only apparent on paper.

He explained that the previous day had been a public holiday, during which courts and other government institutions do not operate, and therefore should not be counted in computing statutory timelines.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Asiimwe agreed with Ssempijja's legal team, noting that the law excludes the day an application is filed when calculating timelines. He further observed that the remaining days fell on weekends and designated rest days, meaning the court was still acting within the law.

The magistrate consequently ordered that the recount proceed across the entire Kalungu East constituency, despite the petitioner having initially requested a partial recount.

However, Asiimwe issued a stern warning, stating that the recount would be immediately cancelled if any ballot box is found to have been tampered with or unlawfully opened.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reacting to the ruling, Ssempijja welcomed the court's decision, saying he was satisfied with the legal process but declined to predict the outcome.

"I am satisfied with how the court has handled this matter, but I cannot predict the outcome. The final decision now lies in the ballot boxes," he said.

On the other hand, Nkerettanyi's legal team expressed anger and disappointment, describing the ruling as politically motivated rather than legally grounded.

Speaking to journalists, Muyizzi said they strongly disagreed with the decision and announced plans to appeal to a higher court.

"What is happening in Masaka is not purely a legal process; it is political. We shall appeal this decision," he said.

The recount exercise is expected to be conducted under heightened security, given its potential to alter the final outcome of the hotly contested Kalungu East parliamentary race.