Uganda: Smooth Biometric Machines Performance in Wakiso Polls Raises Questions Among Voters

The smooth operation of Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs) during Tuesday's local government elections in Wakiso District has sparked debate among voters, many of whom questioned why the same machines had previously malfunctioned during past presidential and parliamentary polls.

Polling across the district proceeded without major interruptions, although voter turnout was noticeably lower compared to previous elections.

Unlike during the recent presidential, parliamentary and lord mayoral elections--when BVVK machines reportedly failed at several polling stations--the devices functioned efficiently in most areas visited. Voters' biometric details were captured on the first attempt, enabling them to verify their information, receive ballot papers and cast their votes without delay.

At Nansana polling station, turnout was relatively low, but election officials processed voters quickly.

"I came, verified my details in seconds, voted and went back to work," said one voter in Nansana. "There was no confusion like last time."

Similar experiences were reported in Nabweru, where voters expressed relief and excitement over the smooth operation of the machines.

"This is the first time I am seeing these machines work without problems," a voter in Nabweru said. "Previously, people waited for hours."

In Kira Municipality, polling also went on smoothly, with voters being attended to promptly. However, some voters questioned the sudden efficiency of the BVVK machines.

"We are happy today, but it raises questions," said one voter in Kira. "Why did these machines fail during the last big elections but work perfectly now?"

Some voters attributed the earlier challenges to the internet shutdown imposed during past elections, suggesting it may have affected the functionality of the machines.

"The shutdown could have interfered with the system," another voter said. "That might explain why the BVVKs failed back then."

By press time, the Electoral Commission had not issued an official explanation regarding the improved performance of the BVVK machines.

Efforts to obtain comment from the Commission were unsuccessful. However, confidential sources told this publication that the technical challenges that affected the devices in previous elections have since been resolved, allowing for smoother operations.