Uganda: Singer Nina Rose Criticises Ugandan Feminists Over Silence On Alleged Abuse

Renowned singer and former political aspirant Nina Kankunda, popularly known as Nina Rose, has criticised sections of Uganda's feminist movement, accusing them of selective activism and silence in the face of alleged state violence against women linked to opposition politics.

In a statement, Nina Rose, who previously contested for the Sembabule District Woman Member of Parliament seat, said feminism in Uganda had been "exposed," citing what she described as the failure of prominent feminists to speak out when Barbie Kyagulanyi, the wife of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, was allegedly tortured and humiliated by state agents.

"When Barbie Kyagulanyi was tortured, stripped of dignity, and humiliated by the state, most so-called feminists chose silence," Nina Rose said, adding that the silence was driven by convenience rather than ignorance.

She argued that violence against women should be condemned regardless of political affiliation, stating that "violence against a woman does not stop being violence because you dislike her husband or her politics."

The singer warned against justifying or contextualising pain and torture based on political considerations, saying that silence in such circumstances amounts to complicity.

In her statement, Nina Rose praised veteran women leaders Miria Matembe and Winnie Byanyima for what she described as their consistent courage in speaking out against abuse of power.

"Women like Miria Matembe did not wait for safety to defend dignity," she said, adding that Byanyima has "never needed permission to call out abuse of power."

She concluded by warning that history would judge those who remained silent during moments of alleged injustice, saying it would remember "the women who spoke, and the ones who looked away."

Her remarks followed a reported violent home invasion and assault on Barbie Kyagulanyi at her residence in Magere, Wakiso District.

The incident, which occurred on the night of January 23, 2026, involved armed intruders who allegedly broke into the home demanding information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, who is currently in hiding.

There was no immediate response from feminist organisations or individuals referenced in the statement. Government officials have previously denied allegations of systematic abuse by security agencies, insisting that security operations are conducted within the law.