Uganda Maintains Over 90% Immunisation Coverage As Measles, Mpox Decline - Health Ministry

Uganda's routine immunisation programme recorded strong performance in 2025, with coverage for most vaccines exceeding 90 percent, the Ministry of Health has said, even as the country responded to outbreaks of measles and Mpox during the year.

In a media brief issued on January 27, 2026, the ministry said vaccination remains a core pillar of Uganda's public health strategy. "The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Health, prioritizes prevention of disease through vaccination as a cost-effective and life-saving public health intervention," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Uganda's routine immunisation programme currently protects against 14 vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio, measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, malaria, yellow fever and cervical cancer.

The statement highlighted the April 2025 introduction of the malaria vaccine in 107 high-burden districts, describing it as the largest rollout of the vaccine globally. "To date, over one million children have received the first dose, representing 101 percent of the target population," the ministry said, adding that 67 percent had received the second dose and 47 percent the third dose.

On cervical cancer prevention, the ministry said Uganda adopted World Health Organization guidance in 2025 to administer a single dose of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to 10-year-old girls, except for immunocompromised children. Cervical cancer remains the leading cancer among women in Uganda, with more than 4,000 deaths reported annually.

The ministry also reported progress in yellow fever control after completing its final phase of mass vaccination in 2025. "Cumulatively, over 30 million Ugandans have been vaccinated across four national phases," the statement said, noting that the vaccine provides lifetime protection and is now part of routine immunisation at nine months.

Despite these gains, Uganda recorded measles outbreaks in 66 districts between January and December 2025, with 896 confirmed cases and some suspected deaths, mainly in Karamoja. However, the ministry said outbreak response vaccination reduced new outbreaks by 80 percent and confirmed cases by 73 percent by the end of the year.

As of December 2025, "43 districts have declared outbreaks over," while nine districts, including parts of Karamoja and the Kampala Metropolitan Area, continued to report cases, the statement said.

On Mpox, the ministry said cases peaked in early 2025 but declined steadily after vaccination was rolled out in 45 districts. "Over 350,000 Mpox vaccine doses were received, with high utilization rates and no serious safety concerns," the ministry said.

The ministry also cited progress in hepatitis B prevention following the introduction of a birth-dose vaccine in 2025, with coverage currently standing at 75 percent.

However, the statement warned of ongoing challenges, including vaccine misinformation, reduced partner funding and the persistence of zero-dose children.

At the start of 2024, Uganda had more than 104,000 children who had never received a vaccine, a number that dropped to 36,452 by 2025 following intensified community outreach and health system investments.

"Routine immunization is one of the safest and most effective ways to protect children from serious diseases," the ministry said, urging parents to ensure children complete all recommended doses and calling on journalists to share accurate, science-based information.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine emphasized the importance of media engagements in reminding the public of the progress made in sustaining immunization coverage.

