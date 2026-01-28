Namibia: Police Officer Shoots Girlfriend After Three Death Threats in Windhoek Murder-Suicide Attempt

A friend of the police officer who fatally shot himself after shooting and injuring his girlfriend over the weekend, says the suspect had threatened to kill her on several occasions.

Ivanoi Vatilifa (39) allegedly shot his girlfriend of one year, Indilah Matsi (36), in the neck before turning the service pistol on himself during an argument at Matsi's house in Khomasdal on Saturday.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the incident took place at around 21h14.

The police report says Vatilifa, who worked as an officer at the police's serious crime unit, died from a gunshot wound to the head, while Matsi survived and is receiving treatment at Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

She is reported to be in a stable condition.

Vatilifa's friend, who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, says Vatilifa had threatened to kill Matsi on at least three occasions prior to the shooting.

"He warned about it more than once - at least three times he said he would kill her," the friend says.

He says he now feels he has failed the couple by not intervening following the threats.

"Maybe if I had stepped in properly, or reported it, this would not have happened," he says.

Vatilifa's friend describes the couple's relationship as volatile, with frequent arguments, but says he never imagined the threats would be carried out.

The police have confirmed the incident as an attempted murder and inquest, adding that investigations are continuing.

Vatilifa's next of kin have been informed of his death.

The incident comes a few months after The Namibian reported on a similar murder-suicide incident in Windhoek West.

In November, a man in the area allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, injured another man, and then took his own life.

Shikwambi says the suspect first shot the other man (54) before turning the firearm on his girlfriend and himself.

All three were taken to Katutura Intermediate Hospital, where the suspect and his girlfriend died shortly after arrival.

The deceased were identified as Justine Nelenge (34) and Abner Shilemba (33), both reported to be members of the Namibian Defence Force.

The injured man survived.

The police at the time said a case of murder, attempted murder and suicide was opened, and investigations were launched.

'TAKE THREATS SERIOUSLY'

Windhoek-based psychologist Ceaseria Mutua says repeated threats of violence should never be dismissed.

"The main issue is having the courage to talk to the victim about it," she says.

Mutua says psychology shows people often reveal their inner struggles long before acting on them.

"When someone repeatedly voices violent thoughts, these are not empty words, but warning signals of inner distress, a collapsing sense of self or spiralling self-control. At that point, the individual is losing the ability to pause, reflect or imagine consequences," she says.

Mutua says family members, friends and colleagues who are aware of such threats have a moral and social responsibility to intervene.

She says speaking up could be a life-saving act.