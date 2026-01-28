South Africa: Missing Ekurhuleni MMC's Body Found After Floods - South African News Briefs - January 28, 2025

Missing Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu's Body Found in Mozambique

The Gauteng government has pledged support to the family of the late Ekurhuleni MMC for Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu, reports EWN. Mngwevu's body was recovered in Mozambique following an extensive search. The 40-year-old politician went missing after the car he was travelling in with friends was swept away by floods in the Chokwé region. His family expressed devastation at the grim discovery of his body. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said the government was deeply saddened and would assist the family during this difficult time. Mhlanga also extended condolences to the families of others involved in the incident, whose identities are yet to be confirmed. One person survived the incident and has been aiding search and rescue teams.

Families of 18 Lusikisiki Victims Seek Closure as Trial Continues

The families of the 18 people killed in Ngobozana Village in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, say they remain hopeful that justice will be served despite delays in the case, reports SABC News. The trial of the six men accused of the 2024 mass murder resumed after a recess in September 2025. The lawyer for accused number four, Bonga Hintsa, cross-examined State witness Lwando Abi. Advocate Zama Somahela argued that Hintsa never received instructions from the alleged mastermind, Mzukisi Ndamase, to attack the Sinqina household, a claim Abi rejected. The families say they are eager for the case to be finalised so they can find closure. Spokesperson David King acknowledged the slow pace of proceedings but expressed hope that judgment will be delivered as the trial unfolds.

KwaZulu-Natal Municipalities Refuse Provincial Help Despite Financial Crisis

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has told Parliament that several struggling municipalities in the province have refused assistance from the provincial treasury to stabilise their finances, reports EWN. The Cooperative Governance Committee was on an oversight visit to the province, probing the auditor-general's municipal audit findings for 2024. Rodgers said that financial management had improved, where the national treasury withheld grants from municipalities failing to honour payment agreements with Eskom and water boards. However, he said that many councils had adopted unfunded budgets and that debt to Eskom remained the biggest challenge, with the province lacking legislative powers to enforce corrective action. Rodgers said efforts to deploy support teams were often met with resistance from municipal leadership, citing Amajuba, Ugu and Zululand district municipalities among those that declined help, while municipalities that accepted treasury support achieved clean audits.

