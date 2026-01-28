South Africa: Gauteng Denies 64% School Funding Cut Claims

The Gauteng Department of Education denies reports that it cut funding to quintile five schools by 64% across the province.

Gauteng faces a R444-million budget shortfall this year and another R160-million shortfall expected over the next budget period.

Parents and school managers at quintile five schools across Gauteng are scrambling to understand what recent funding changes mean for their schools.

Claims have spread that the Gauteng Department of Education cut funding to these fee-paying schools by 64%.

But the department strongly denies this. Spokesperson Steve Mabona says no such cut has been implemented.

Mabona says the department introduced a temporary funding realignment after severe budget cuts from the National Treasury hit all provinces.

He says the department explained the changes in October 2025. Schools received formal notification through budget allocation certificates in September 2025.

The adjusted funding levels will take effect from 1 April 2026. Mabona says they are aligned with national norms set by the Department of Basic Education.

He says the process corrects historical funding levels at certain fee-paying quintile five schools.

The department stresses this is not a budget cut but a realignment to nationally prescribed funding rates. Mabona says the intervention is temporary and aimed at keeping the system functional.

Gauteng is dealing with a R444-million shortfall in the current financial year. A further R160-million shortfall is expected over the next budget period.

Despite these challenges, Mabona says classrooms remain protected and teaching continues without disruption.

He says learning and teaching support material payments have been honoured in full and on time.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane says provinces are being unfairly blamed for national funding decisions.

He says national departments responsible for funding rules must be held accountable.