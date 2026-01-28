Kenya: EU, Kenya Launch Sh454mn Project to Strengthen National Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Nairobi — The European Union and the Government of Kenya have launched a major initiative to strengthen the country's national cybersecurity ecosystem as Kenya accelerates its digital transformation.

The project, dubbed "Strengthening the Resilience of the Cybersecurity Ecosystem of Kenya (KCR)," was officially launched during a high-level event and inaugural Steering Committee meeting in Nairobi on Monday.

Funded by the European Union with Sh454 million (€3 million) over a 36-month period, the KCR project aims to bolster Kenya's capacity to build a secure, resilient, and trusted digital environment for citizens, public institutions, and businesses.

"Cybersecurity underpins trust in the digital economy and the delivery of public services," said Henriette Geiger, EU Ambassador to Kenya.

"With Kenya's rapid expansion of e-government services, digital payments, and online platforms, strong cyber resilience is vital to protect critical information infrastructure, maintain service continuity, and safeguard citizens' rights."

Digital ambitions

Eng. John Tanui, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), noted that the project aligns fully with national priorities.

"The KCR Project is fully aligned with existing national frameworks, including the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the Digital Master Plan, and is designed to operationalize the Government's long-term digital ambitions," Tanui said.

He added that the initiative was developed through extensive consultations with national stakeholders to ensure it responds to real institutional needs and priorities.

Stephen Isaboke, Principal Secretary in charge of Broadcasting and Telecommunications at MICDE, emphasized that cybersecurity goes beyond technology.

"Cyber resilience is not just a tech problem--it is a national priority," Isaboke said.

"It is a prerequisite for economic growth and a guardian of our democratic values. The launch of the Kenya Cyber Resilience Project marks the beginning of a 36-month journey toward a safer digital Kenya. We have the plan, the partners, and the will."

The KCR project is being implemented by Expertise France, the French public agency for international technical cooperation, in grant partnership with the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV).

3 pillar execution

Implementation will be carried out in close coordination with Kenyan authorities to ensure national ownership and long-term sustainability.

The initiative is structured around three pillars including strengthening legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks for cybersecurity.

It also seeks to enhance national and sector-specific operational capacities for cyber incident prevention and response, and promotecybersecurity awareness, inclusion, and trust, with a focus on women, youth, and public service users.

The first Steering Committee meeting marked a key governance milestone, with members validating the project's work plan and outlining upcoming priorities.

Co-chaired by the EU and MICDE, the committee will provide strategic guidance and ensure effective coordination throughout implementation.

The KCR project aligns with the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, the Team Europe Initiative on Human-Centred Digitalisation, and the EU-AU Digital Compact, reinforcing cooperation between Kenya and the EU in the digital and cybersecurity spheres.

The launch brought together senior representatives from Kenyan institutions, including MICDE, the National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4), the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA/KE-CIRT/CC), the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the National Treasury, development partners, and EU member state representatives.

Through this initiative, the EU has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting Kenya's digital transformation in a secure, inclusive, and sustainable manner, positioning cyber resilience as a cornerstone for development, stability, and public trust.