South Africa: Body of Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu Found in Mozambique

Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu's body was found in Mozambique. Floods swept his vehicle away in Chokwé over a week ago.

Mngwevu's family said he was a loving husband and father. His life was defined by humility, compassion and unwavering service.

The body of Ekurhuleni Roads and Transport Management MMC Andile Mngwevu has been found in Mozambique. His family has confirmed the tragic news.

Mngwevu went missing over a week ago. Floodwaters swept away the vehicle he was travelling in. He was in the Chokwé area of southern Mozambique at the time.

In a statement, his family said his death has left them heartbroken. They said his friends, colleagues and the broader community are also heartbroken. The family said they are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The family described Mngwevu as a loving and devoted husband. They said he was a man whose life was defined by humility, compassion and an unwavering commitment to serving others.

"Throughout his life, he made a difference in people's lives through his selfless service, principled leadership and genuine care for the well-being of those around him," the family said.

"His integrity and kindness earned him deep respect and admiration across the communities he served," the family said.

Beyond his work in public service, the family said, Mngwevu was a loving father. They said he provided guidance and unwavering support to his family.

"His passing leaves an irreplaceable void. However, his legacy of service, leadership and humanity will forever remain entrenched in the hearts of all who knew him," the family said.

The Mngwevu family has asked members of the public to keep them in their prayers. They have also asked the public for privacy.