South African healthcare group Netcare not offering 'free nursing training for 2026' via WhatsApp, third-party links

IN SHORT: A post circulating on Facebook claims that Netcare Education, a division of the private healthcare group Netcare, is offering free nursing training for 2026. But the advert is not legitimate and shows multiple signs of a scam.

A post circulating on Facebook encourages users to apply for Netcare Education's "Free Nursing Training Programme 2026".

Netcare is one of South Africa's largest private healthcare groups. It runs accredited nursing and healthcare training through Netcare Education, which operates registered nursing colleges.

The post claims that the programme offers a monthly allowance of R7,040 (about US$438) and lists the closing date for applications as 1 February 2026.

It further instructs interested users to apply via an external website or by sending a message to the provided WhatsApp number for the "application process".

Similar versions of the advert have been reposted widely on Facebook job-seeker pages and groups, many with thousands of followers, targeting young people seeking training opportunities.

But the advert is not legit. Here's how we know.

Another fake training advert

Africa Check has previously debunked multiple fake job and learnership adverts that misuse the names of trusted companies and government departments to mislead job seekers. This Netcare version follows a familiar pattern.

A major red flag is the application process. The post directs users to a third-party website and a WhatsApp number. This is a tactic scammers often use to steal people's personal details or trick them into paying for non-existent jobs and training programmes.

Legitimate Netcare Education programmes are advertised on official platforms and include clear application procedures and detailed requirements. But we couldn't find the advert on Netcare's social media accounts or website.

'This is not the way we recruit,' says Netcare

Netcare issued a warning on its official social media platforms, urging South Africans not to fall for such ads: "SCAM ALERT Please be aware of FAKE free nursing training programme scams that are circulating on social media and WhatsApp ... This is not the way we recruit staff or students or advertise learnerships and internships."

In the warning, the healthcare group also outlined several red flags commonly found in these scams: adverts that heavily emphasise the programme is "free", provide only a cell phone number for enquiries, ask for banking details, or instruct applicants to make payments to a cell phone number.

Netcare also advised job seekers and prospective students to verify opportunities through its official channels, including its careers page and Netcare Education platforms.

Stay alert and avoid scams

Africa Check has published a guide to help job seekers spot fake job and training adverts on social media.

Scammers often use the names of well-known institutions to make their posts appear credible, while promising quick access to jobs, free training, or guaranteed allowances.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal information through unofficial channels. Legitimate opportunities should always be verified through an organisation's official website or verified social media platforms. If an opportunity doesn't appear on these channels, it is most likely not legitimate.

Still unsure if an opportunity is genuine? Africa Check investigates suspicious claims and job ads. If you spot something questionable, send it to us, and we may look into it.