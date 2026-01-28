South Africa: No, Viral Photo Shows 2025 Pro-Palestine Protest in the Netherlands, Not South African City Turning Red in Support of Malema

No, viral photo shows 2025 pro-Palestine protest in the Netherlands, not South African city turning red in support of Malema

IN SHORT: South African social media users are claiming that a viral image of a large crowd dressed in red shows supporters of politician Julius Malema gathered outside an East London courtroom. But the image is really from a 2025 mass protest in Amsterdam against the Dutch government's stance on Israel.

An image circulating on South African social media in January 2026 claims to show a crowd gathered in support of politician Julius Malema outside the East London magistrate's court in the Eastern Cape province.

The image was posted by accounts with the name Central News on Facebook and X. It was also posted to a website by the same name, where it was also linked to Malema's court appearance. Numerous other versions of the photo have appeared on Facebook and on X.

"Even Jacob Zuma can't pull this crowd. East London is red in support of [Malema]," one post reads. Another says: "Julius Malema still enjoys great support." And another describes "... Watching thousands rally behind Julius Malema".

The image appears to be an aerial photo of a large crowd of people dressed in red, gathered in a public place. But it doesn't show a South African crowd supporting Malema in January 2026. Here's how we know.

Malema in court over 2018 rifle firing

In 2025, Malema was convicted of charges related to firing a gun into the air during a 2018 birthday celebration for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the political party he leads.

In late January 2026, Malema appeared at the East London magistrate's court for a sentencing hearing. The court postponed sentencing until April.

Multiple news outlets reported that crowds had gathered outside the East London courtroom in support of Malema. Proceedings were reportedly moved to a larger courtroom.

Multiple photos and videos from the event are available from news sources. And many of Malema's supporters are dressed in red, the EFF party colour. But the visuals don't match the image being circulated online.

Photo not from 2026 or from South Africa

The support for Malema outside the East London court was widely reported, but the circulating image is not from then or there.

A reverse image search quickly led us to multiple websites. Many similar photos appear on a stock image website, captioned "Around 250,000 protest Dutch government's Israel policy in the Netherlands".

The blurb for these images reads, in part: "An aerial view shows protesters gather in the Dutch capital Amsterdam to denounce the government's pro-Israel policies on October 5, 2025. The demonstration, held under the slogan 'Red Line', begins at Museumplein with the participation of around 250,000 people."

In the image circulating in South Africa, there are no immediately identifiable landmarks visible. Some trees and a few small structures can be seen, as well as a part of a large building at the top of the image.

Comparing the circulating image with numerous other videos and images taken at the October 2025 protest in Amsterdam confirms it was also taken there.

Below, we have circled the common features in the circulating image and in a photo from the Amsterdam protest. The same trees, structures and partial buildings can all clearly be seen.

While there may have been crowds out in support of Malema in East London, this large gathering of people wearing red is from an entirely different time and place. If you come across an image like this, make sure to verify it before reposting it or sending it to others. Learn how to find out more about an image you find online here.

Circulating image

Amsterdam 2025 protest Politics Today/Getty Images

Photo of EFF supporters in East London, January 2022 Daily Maverick