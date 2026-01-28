Sudan: MSF Finds El Fasher, Sudan, Largely Destroyed and Empty During Visit

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) was recently granted access to El Fasher, Sudan, to assess the current situation of the civilians and health facilities. The visit came as the North Darfur city is now under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who seized it last October after a prolonged siege and having committed atrocities.

On 15 January, our team spent four hours in El Fasher, under the constant supervision of security officials. We saw destroyed areas, largely emptied of the people who used to live there.

We went to two displacement sites, hosting mostly women, children and people who are elderly. In health facilities, we saw around 20 male patients with old injuries and reiterated our willingness to support referrals of patients in need of surgery to existing MSF projects with surgical capacity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Although we were unable to carry out a thorough and independent assessment, we did not find massive acute medical needs across what now looks like a ghost town, with few civilians who remained or have since returned. This is in stark contrast to the regional capital it once was.

Our visit, the first one since we stopped working in El Fasher in August 2024 and Zamzam camp in February 2025, was too limited to allow us to get more than a glimpse of the city and situation. Yet this glimpse is a grim reminder of the sheer scale of the destruction that took place in El Fasher, whose residents have been wiped out.

It echoes the stories of mass killings, torture, kidnapping and other violence in El Fasher and along the escape roads, shared by the patients we have been treating over the last months in Tawila, some 60 kilometres away.

After the RSF takeover of El Fasher in late October, MSF has been relentlessly trying to locate and help survivors in need of assistance across Darfur and at the border in eastern Chad. Our fears are now only growing that a majority of the civilians who were still alive when the RSF seized the city were killed or displaced.

In North Darfur, MSF's medical and humanitarian programmes currently focus in Tawila, Korma, Gerne, and across the wider Darfur region in Nyala, Zalingei, and El Geneina, among other locations.