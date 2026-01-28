South Africa: Philippi Remembers Massacre Victims

Nine people were killed in a shooting at a tavern last Saturday

Philippi residents turned up in numbers on Tuesday to commemorate the victims of a mass shooting at a shebeen in Marikana informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday, 17 January.

Photos of the people killed were displayed at the memorial at the African Gospel Church in Marikana.

Their names are:

Thembelani Gawula Zweloxolo Mnqayi Chwaita Klaas Heinrich Heinie Opperman Marlo Fisher Bongisa Mbengu Lukhanyo Mnyango Mfanelo Nongxengo Sikelela Babayi

"It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially in this manner," said community leader Loyiso Nqikiza at the event. Crime has been escalating in Marikana. There are no street lights or roads for police vehicles, he said.

"This is a jungle, and criminals are taking advantage. We plead with the government to develop this area because these incidents will continue to happen if we live like this," he said.

Mpumelelo Msindo, uncle of Zweloxolo Mnqayi, told GroundUp his family was struggling to come to terms with his death. "We are deeply mourning, and we want justice for Zweloxolo. We are angry at what happened, and we want justice," he said.

Thamsanqa Mbuyi, a family member of Thembelani Gawula, said he will only feel relieved when all the suspects in the shooting are arrested.

19-year-old Bheki Manxiwa appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing nine charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder. The police are still searching for at least two other suspects.

"It is a sad day for us, and [Gawula's] loved ones. They did nothing to deserve to be killed like that. We want to know why," said Mbuyi.