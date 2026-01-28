South Africa: IFP in the KZN Legislature Supports King Misuzulu's Call to Rename Kwazulu-Natal to Kwazulu

press release

The IFP in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature fully supports and applauds the call by His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to rename the KwaZulu-Natal Province to KwaZulu. This call is both timely and historically justified.

We do not find anything sinister in the King's proposal, as history tells us--and it is well known--that in the past, during the reign of King Shaka, who ruled over many tribes, the boundaries of KwaZulu extended as far as the uMtamvuna River in the Eastern Cape, Balfour in Gauteng, and Ermelo in Mpumalanga. The demarcation resulted in the loss of many parts of KwaZulu, which were placed under other provinces. This proposal therefore comes as no surprise and is neither unreasonable nor uncalled for.

The IFP feels vindicated by His Majesty's position. It is well documented that during the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) negotiations in the early 1990s, there was intense debate over the renaming of provinces, particularly Natal. The IFP consistently and firmly advocated for the recognition of KwaZulu in acknowledgement of the Zulu Kingdom and its profound historical, cultural, and political significance. The current name remains a compromise that failed to fully reflect this reality.

We further believe that His Majesty's call opens the door to addressing other long-standing historical distortions, particularly the matter of Pietermaritzburg, which is also referred to as uMgungundlovu. It is a well-known fact that uMgungundlovu was King Dingane's royal palace near uLundi, which was destroyed, after which the Voortrekkers named Pietermaritzburg a "fake" uMgungundlovu with the deliberate intention of mocking and ridiculing the Zulu people. Continuing to refer to Pietermaritzburg as uMgungundlovu is deeply painful and misleading, as it distorts history and trivialises the destruction of the original royal palace. Retaining this name perpetuates a false narrative and gives the impression that we accept or celebrate the injustices imposed on the Zulu Nation. We now have both the moral authority and constitutional right to correct these historical wrongs.

In addition, His Majesty's call should further empower the Provincial Government--particularly the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture--to urgently review and correct indigenous place names that have been incorrectly written or distorted over time. Examples include uMbogintwini and Ixopo, among others, whose current spellings strip them of meaning and cultural context.

The correct writing and restoration of indigenous place names is not merely administrative--it is a matter of dignity, identity, and justice. Place names carry history, meaning, and collective memory. When written correctly, they restore linguistic integrity, affirm cultural heritage, and honour the lived experiences of local communities. This process strengthens social cohesion, promotes unity, and advances reconciliation by ensuring that our public spaces truthfully reflect the histories and identities of the people they represent. Correct place naming is therefore a vital instrument for nation-building and historical redress.

