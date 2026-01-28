Zimbabwe: Licence Cancelled As Driver Jailed for Fatal Accident

A 34-year-old truck driver has been jailed and barred from driving after being convicted of culpable homicide following a fatal road traffic accident that claimed two lives.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the Zvishavane Magistrates' Court convicted Piniel Ngwarai for his role in the crash which occurred on 3 August 2025 along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

The court heard that at around 1630 hours, Ngwarai was driving a Volvo 15-tonne truck at the 124- kilometre peg when a commuter omnibus travelling ahead of him stopped to execute a right-hand turn.

While travelling at an excessive speed and following too closely, Ngwarai applied emergency brakes, lost control of the truck and swerved into the oncoming lane.

The truck collided head-on with a Toyota TownAce before landing on top of the smaller vehicle. Two occupants were trapped in the wreckage and instantly died.

Prosecutors outlined several acts of negligence on parts of the accused including speeding under the circumstances, failure to keep a proper lookout and following the vehicle in front too closely.

Ngwarai was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with four months suspended.

He will serve an effective custodial sentence of 14 months. The court also prohibited him from driving for 12 months and ordered the cancellation of his driver's license.

The NPAZ said the ruling sends a strong warning that negligent driving which endangers lives will attract firm punishment, stressing that road safety remains a priority and that courts will continue to act decisively to protect the public.