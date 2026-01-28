Sudan: TSC President Appreciates Emir of Qatar for Generous Hospitality and Warm Reception

28 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 27 January 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during his visit to the State of Qatar.

In a post on the X platform, Al-Burhan said: "I extend my thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for the generous hospitality and warm reception, and for affirming his commitment to supporting the Sudanese people and their legitimate institutions. This is the longstanding approach of Qatar--its government and people."

