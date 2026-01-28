Sudan: Prime Minister Heads to the Republic of Djibouti

Khartoum, 28 January 2026 (SUNA) -- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris departed this morning for the Republic of Djibouti on an official visit, following a gracious invitation from President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh.

The visit will address the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries and explore ways to support and advance them in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples, in addition to issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister is accompanied on the visit by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid, Deputy Director-General of the General Intelligence Service Lieutenant General Abbas Mohamed Bakhit and advisers to the Prime Minister.