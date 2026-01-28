Kenya: Kulabu Players 'Obsessed' With Kenya Cup Return

28 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Mwamba RFC player Brian Mutugi has reiterated the team's desire to return to the Kenya Cup after last season's relegation from the top flight.

Mutugi says the players are determined to return to the top tier and will do everything to realise that dream.

"I believe the message in the dressing room is one. We have one goal and message for each and every player...our main goal is to go back to Kenya Cup...no compromise...nothing much, nothing else," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kulabu were relegated from the top flight last season after finishing 11th in the regular season with 16 points.

It was the second time in their history that the 1987 Kenya Cup champions have suffered relegation heartbreak after they first did so in 1996.

One of Kenya's most supported rugby clubs, the players have their work cut out to appease fans who will be satisfied with nothing less than an immediate Kenya Cup return.

Mutugi acknowledges fans desires and has promised they will work hard towards fulfilling it.

"I believe each player in the camp knows how important this dream is. We can't afford to snooze, lose or do nothing less...we have to go back to the Kenya Cup," the former Homeboyz RFC player said.

He added: "They have been supporting us all through...even when we were relegated they did not stop supporting us. They came, we sat down and agreed that no one is leaving the team...we have to go back to the Kenya Cup."

Kulabu continued their journey back to the top flight with a 22-17 victory over University of Nairobi's Mean Machine at the latter's UoN Grounds on Saturday.

The victory cemented their place at the top of the KRU Championships with 28 points, three more than second-placed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology's (JKUAT) Cougars.

Their next encounter is against Homeboyz at their Goan Institute homeground.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.