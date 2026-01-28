Botswana: BTA Expresses Delight At Raguin's Incredible Run

Gaborone — Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) vice president Nonofo Othusitse has expressed the association's delight at Ntungamili Raguin's historic achievement at the Australian Open Junior Championships 2026.

"This is a performance exceeding all expectations. We are in awe of Ntungamili's incredible displays at his maiden Grand Slam," Othusitse said of Raguin's fairytale run.

"With this performance, his life has completely changed, and he has shone a light not only on Botswana but on Africa as a whole."

Raguin, who is number 75 in the junior rankings, will be looking to proceed to the quarterfinals when he takes on Luis Guto Miguel of Brazil in a last 16 encounter tomorrow.

The young ace booked his place in the last 16 after a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory over 15th seed Gavin Goode of the United States at Melbourne Park on Tuesday morning.

In his debut tournament at the Junior Grand Slam, Raguin won the opening set in emphatic fashion, sending a clear message that rankings counted for little on the court.

The 17-year-old slowed down slightly in the second set, allowing Goode to level the match with a convincing win.

However, the third and decisive set turned into a tense battle of nerves and endurance, with Raguin demonstrating remarkable mental strength to clinch it 6-4 and seal a memorable victory.

Tuesday's win marked Raguin's second at the tournament. In the opening round played on Sunday, he defeated Dimitar Kisimov of Bulgaria 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 in another three-set encounter.

The performance highlighted the work of his technical team, led by coach Killian Sinclair, whose preparations ensured the teenager was ready for both tactical challenges and physical endurance.

Raguin's victory over Goode marked his fourth win against a top-30 opponent in the past two weeks, a statistic that has thrilled tennis followers. BOPA

