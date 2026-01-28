Rwanda: Nyabihu - Repairs to Resume On Homes of Genocide Survivors

Nyabihu District has resumed the rehabilitation works on 17 houses of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The development was made during a press conference held on Monday, January 26, where officials addressed various issues related to development of the district.

This was announced as a number of local officials are being tried for embezzlement of funds that were meant to renovate the houses in previous years.

"After the problem emerged, we conducted a professional assessment of the work already done, the unfinished sections, the materials used and those still required, as well as the funds involved," said Pascal Simpenzwe, the district Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs.

"We are going to start rehabilitating these houses, ensuring that they are fully rehabilitated, in good condition, and officially handed over to the beneficiary families," he said.

This follows the court appearance of 16 Nyabihu District officials in October 2025, during a pre-trial hearing at the Mukamira Primary Court over allegations of misusing public funds allocated for rehabilitating survivors' houses.

The case concerns 17 houses which are located across seven sectors: Bigogwe, Rambura, Kintobo, Mukamira, Jenda, Mulinga, and Rugera.