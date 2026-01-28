Rwanda: Nyabihu - Repairs to Resume On Homes of Genocide Survivors

28 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Nyabihu District has resumed the rehabilitation works on 17 houses of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The development was made during a press conference held on Monday, January 26, where officials addressed various issues related to development of the district.

This was announced as a number of local officials are being tried for embezzlement of funds that were meant to renovate the houses in previous years.

"After the problem emerged, we conducted a professional assessment of the work already done, the unfinished sections, the materials used and those still required, as well as the funds involved," said Pascal Simpenzwe, the district Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs.

"We are going to start rehabilitating these houses, ensuring that they are fully rehabilitated, in good condition, and officially handed over to the beneficiary families," he said.

This follows the court appearance of 16 Nyabihu District officials in October 2025, during a pre-trial hearing at the Mukamira Primary Court over allegations of misusing public funds allocated for rehabilitating survivors' houses.

The case concerns 17 houses which are located across seven sectors: Bigogwe, Rambura, Kintobo, Mukamira, Jenda, Mulinga, and Rugera.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.