Morocco: Can Handball - Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco Qualify for World Championship

Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco have secured qualification for the 2027 IHF Men's World Championship after reaching the semifinals of the Senior Men's Handball Africa Cup of Nations currently underway in Kigali.

The race for the four semifinal places concluded on Tuesday, as Africa's traditional powerhouses asserted their dominance during the eight-team main round.

Defending champions Egypt delivered a ruthless display, hammering Nigeria 48-22, while Tunisia overcame Cape Verde 37-27. Algeria booked their place with a hard-fought 27-22 victory over Angola, and Morocco completed the semifinal lineup after a convincing 38-26 win against Guinea.

The semifinals are scheduled for January 29. Teams eliminated at the main-round stage will contest classification matches for fifth to eighth places on the same day.

Meanwhile, the President's Cup--featuring teams that failed to reach the main round--continues to determine final standings from ninth to 16th place. Hosts Rwanda extended their strong run in the competition with a 34-26 victory over Zambia, marking their third win of the tournament.

That result guarantees Rwanda, coached by Tunisian tactician Hafedh Zouabi, a finish between ninth and 12th place, regardless of the outcome of their next President's Cup match against Gabon.

A win over Gabon--who also impressed with a dominant 40-19 victory over Uganda--would see Rwanda advance to a playoff for ninth or 10th place.

Elsewhere in the President's Cup, Cameroon cruised past Kenya 37-22, while Congo Brazzaville and Benin played out a 27-27 draw.

President's Cup fixtures resume on January 30.