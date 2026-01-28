Morocco: Can Handball - Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco Qualify for World Championship

28 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco have secured qualification for the 2027 IHF Men's World Championship after reaching the semifinals of the Senior Men's Handball Africa Cup of Nations currently underway in Kigali.

The race for the four semifinal places concluded on Tuesday, as Africa's traditional powerhouses asserted their dominance during the eight-team main round.

Defending champions Egypt delivered a ruthless display, hammering Nigeria 48-22, while Tunisia overcame Cape Verde 37-27. Algeria booked their place with a hard-fought 27-22 victory over Angola, and Morocco completed the semifinal lineup after a convincing 38-26 win against Guinea.

The semifinals are scheduled for January 29. Teams eliminated at the main-round stage will contest classification matches for fifth to eighth places on the same day.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, the President's Cup--featuring teams that failed to reach the main round--continues to determine final standings from ninth to 16th place. Hosts Rwanda extended their strong run in the competition with a 34-26 victory over Zambia, marking their third win of the tournament.

That result guarantees Rwanda, coached by Tunisian tactician Hafedh Zouabi, a finish between ninth and 12th place, regardless of the outcome of their next President's Cup match against Gabon.

A win over Gabon--who also impressed with a dominant 40-19 victory over Uganda--would see Rwanda advance to a playoff for ninth or 10th place.

Elsewhere in the President's Cup, Cameroon cruised past Kenya 37-22, while Congo Brazzaville and Benin played out a 27-27 draw.

President's Cup fixtures resume on January 30.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.