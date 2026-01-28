Rwanda: Gisa Cy'inganzo Opens Up On Comeback, Hints At New Album

After a period marked by personal struggles and setbacks, renowned Rwandan vocalist James Gisa, better known by his stage name Gisa Cy'Inganzo, has opened up about his journey back to the music scene--describing it as a season that reshaped his character, strengthened his faith, and taught him the true value of humility.

The singer had largely disappeared from the spotlight for several years before returning to the studio in late 2025 with his new single, "Kumutima." The song marked his first release since his July release from Muhanga Prison, where he served a one-year sentence related to drug use.

Speaking to The New Times, Gisa acknowledged that the difficult chapter became a turning point in both his life and career.

"What I went through changed me," he said, noting that the experience helped him grow not only as an artiste but also as a person.

Fellow musician The Ben was among the first to offer Gisa a platform upon his return, inviting him to perform at the NU Year Groove, an opportunity Gisa says played a key role in rebuilding his confidence.

"I first thank God for the chance I got to be on that stage. I also thank The Ben so much, and the fans who showed me love and support," he said.

Drawing from his experience, Gisa urged young artistes and the wider youth to be deliberate about the choices they make, stressing the importance of discipline, humility, and faith.

"My advice is to choose the right path to follow," he said. "If you choose well, you will see good results. If you choose badly, the outcome will reflect that. I also encourage people to pray, to remain consistent, and to have patience--because success may delay, but it eventually comes."

On the music front, Gisa revealed that he is fully back in the studio and focused on delivering the quality sound his fans have come to expect. He disclosed that several projects are already underway, including a highly anticipated album.

According to the singer, the album is 60 percent complete, will feature 12 tracks, and is expected to reflect his artistic growth, maturity, and deeper musical direction. He added that fans should expect new music even before the album's official release.

Gisa Cy'Inganzo remains one of Rwanda's most recognisable vocalists, celebrated for blending emotional storytelling with Afro-pop and contemporary R&B influences. Over the years, he has released widely loved songs such as Genda Ubabwire, Uruyenzi, and Inkombe.

His return signals not only a comeback to the spotlight but also a renewed commitment to purpose, discipline, and meaningful artistry.