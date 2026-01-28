Uganda: Peaceful Voting Reported As Mityana, Mubende Elect Mayors and Councillors

Voting in the municipal elections for mayors and councillors in Mityana and Mubende Municipalities concluded peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2026, according to police authorities in the Wamala Region.

The elections were conducted in line with the Electoral Commission's official schedule, with voters casting their ballots across the two municipalities without major security incidents.

Speaking to the media, Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi said security agencies registered a calm polling exercise throughout the day.

"The voting process in both Mityana and Mubende Municipalities has been calm and peaceful," Kigozi said. "We commend voters, candidates and their supporters for maintaining law and order."

He, however, noted that voter turnout was relatively low in both municipalities, although this did not affect the overall conduct of the elections.

As tallying and declaration of results continue, police have urged candidates, political parties, agents and supporters to remain calm and exercise restraint.

"We appeal to all stakeholders to remain peaceful as the tallying process goes on," Kigozi said, adding that anyone dissatisfied with the outcome should seek redress through lawful means.

Police also warned against acts of disorder, stressing that legal channels remain the only acceptable avenue for addressing electoral grievances.

To ensure continued stability, Kigozi said police will maintain a visible security presence in both municipalities to promptly respond to any threats and safeguard lives and property.

The peaceful conduct of the elections in Mityana and Mubende has been described by security officials as a positive step toward strengthening democratic processes in the Wamala Region.