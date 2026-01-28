Uganda: Kassanda Residents in Fear As Threatening Leaflets Are Dropped in the Area

Residents of Kigarama village in Kassanda District are living in fear following reports that unknown individuals have been distributing threatening leaflets warning of possible attacks in the area.

The development has triggered panic in the community in the aftermath of the recent presidential and parliamentary elections, with some residents reportedly abandoning their homes in search of safety.

According to police, the leaflets--whose authorship remains unknown--contain alarming messages that have disrupted normal life and heightened anxiety among villagers. Several families are said to have temporarily fled the village over security concerns.

Confirming the incident, Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi said investigations had been launched and dismissed claims that the threats were being ignored.

"We are aware of the reports regarding threatening letters circulating in Kigarama village, and investigations are ongoing to establish their source and motive," SSP Kigozi said.

He assured residents that security agencies have the situation under control and urged those who fled to return home, noting that there is no confirmed threat warranting panic.

"We appeal to residents to remain calm and avoid spreading fear. Police patrols have been intensified in the area, and we encourage the public to cooperate with security agencies by sharing any information that may assist investigations," he added.

Police further cautioned the public against acting on unverified information, warning that fear and misinformation can sometimes cause more harm than the intended threat itself.

Authorities say updates will be provided as investigations progress, and residents have been encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police post as efforts continue to restore calm and confidence in the community.