Malawi: From Campus Hustle to National Brand - the Romulus Chikafutwa's Story

Romulus Chikafutwa, a 26 years old who is a founder and managing director of AppleGuy MW and a 2021 Computing and Information Systems graduate from Malawi College of Accountancy has transformed a simple mobile vending hustle into a thriving national electronics brand.

Today, as the founder of Apple Guy MW with stores in both Blantyre and Lilongwe cities his entrepreneurial journey is capturing the public's imagination through innovative strategies and rapid growth.

Chikafutwa's venture began in college, where he would purchase single iPhone and resell it to fellow students. Despite facing moments of uncertainty and challenge his perseverance never wavered.

Instead of scouting for a traditional job after graduation, he chose to refine his business model and lay a solid foundation for what would become the Apple Guy MW brand. He opened his first shop in Blantyre, specializing in Apple-related electronics, and his ambition only grew from there.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Driven to expand his brand's visibility nationwide, Chikafutwa cleverly engaged social media influencers and leveraged his brand's Facebook page for marketing. His efforts culminated in the official launch of his Lilongwe branch in November 2025, where he shared a powerful message with fellow young Malawians.

"Everything is possible. I started small, and I urge the youth, if they want anything, they should start no matter how small," he encouraged.

Looking ahead, Chikafutwa envisions Apple Guy MW becoming a household name across Malawi and beyond, not just for retail, but as a hub for technology center and support.

He plans to introduce workshops for young entrepreneurs and expand his product lines to include more accessible tech solutions, ensuring that the benefits of the digital age reach a broader audience.

"It's not just about selling devices, it's about building a community that empowers people through technology." He explains.

The brand's impact is already resonating. Customers frequently praise not only the quality of the products but also the knowledgeable customer service and the founder's relatable story. In a market often dominated by large international retailers, Apple Guy MW stands out for its homegrown authenticity and personal touch. This connection with the community has turned first-time buyers into loyal advocates, fueling organic growth and strengthening the brand's reputation.

Romulus Chikafutwa's story is more than a business success--it's a testament to the power of starting where you are and believing in gradual, consistent growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

From a single phone sold on campus to a name now recognized in Malawi's major cities, his journey continues to inspire a new generation to take that first small step. As Apple Guy MW prepares for its next chapter, it carries forward a simple, powerful mantra: every big dream begins with a humble beginning, and every end goal is reached one determined sale at a time.

In a short time, Apple Guy MW has proven that with capital, resilience, and passion, success is within reach.