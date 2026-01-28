South Africa: Eskom Contract Worker Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

Eskom contract worker, Simeon Majaonke Shongwe (46), is expected to serve 20 years behind bars after he was sentenced to 35 years' imprisonment by the Ermelo District Court.

Shongwe was arrested five days after he intentionally caused damages valued at R22 726 180.00 at the Eskom Camden power station in Ermelo on 10 November 2022.

The case was handed over to the Hawks' Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling. Information received from witnesses and crime scenes proved a strong case, which was presented before court.

Shongwe made several court appearances and was released on bail as investigations continued.

Shongwe was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure and 15 years' imprisonment for theft. The court ruled that both sentences run concurrently. As a result, Shongwe is expected to spend the next 20 years behind bars.

"Tampering with essential infrastructure [is] a national problem and has a negative impact on service delivery to members of the public.

"Eskom has been plagued by sabotage, and this conviction and sentence must serve as a strong warning to those implicated in such despicable acts.

"We really welcome the sentence and appreciate the excellent work by the investigation team and prosecution," said Major General Nico Gerber, the Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga.