South Africa: Call for Better Policing

editorial

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has emphasised to members of the police service that citizens deserve an effective, accountable policing service that is deeply trusted by the communities it serves.

"They want to walk the streets and live in their homes without fear. They want their children to travel to school, sports fields and shops free from the threat of violence," Cachalia said on Monday.

The Acting Minister was addressing the 11th edition of the National Excellence Awards in Bloemfontein, which recognise and honour outstanding performance, exceptional commitment to community relations, innovation, professionalism and acts of bravery within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The ceremony was held under the theme: "Serving with integrity, celebrating excellence."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Cachalia stressed the importance of a trustworthy SAPS, noting that the public wants to establish businesses and earn a living without fear, intimidation and criminal extraction of resources.

"Trust is not automatic. Trust is earned day after day, interaction by interaction, call by call. Trust is built when the conduct of every member of the service reflects the values of the Constitution and the highest standards of professionalism of the SAPS," he said.

Cachalia said professional conduct that upholds the dignity of civilians is not optional.

"It is central to the mission of policing in a democratic society. It is the foundation of public trust. And without that trust, even the best operational plans and the newest technologies will fall short.

"An officer who listens, explains and treats people respectfully, reduces tensions, prevents escalation and strengthens the legitimacy of the South African Police Service in particular and the State more broadly.

"When officers act with professionalism and dignity, communities are more willing to share intelligence, to work with investigators and to stand against criminals.

"When we behave indifferently, rudely, brutally or corruptly, we lose cooperation, we lose support and community trust and with it, the effectiveness of policing," the Acting Minister said.

He highlighted that police operate in communities beset by poverty, unemployment, substance abuse and inadequate social services.

"You encounter trauma, anger and desperation. These situations are difficult, and they test our training, our discipline and our compassion. But it is precisely in those difficult moments that professional conduct must shine brightest. It is precisely then that demonstrating fairness and dignity matters most. Our officers, whom we honour and celebrate today, live and exemplify this truth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have seen officers calm volatile situations with patient communication. I have seen officers go the extra mile to ensure a victim of gender-based violence receives care and protection.

"I have seen young constables build relationships in neighbourhood's previously closed to the police, and in doing so prevent conflict before it erupts. I have been highly impressed by police members who refuse to take bribes but arrest and charge those making the offer," Cachalia said.

Every year in January, the SAPS gathers to celebrate outstanding performance, exceptional commitment, and bravery displayed by its men and women in blue.

According to SAPS, this prestigious event serves as a powerful reminder that behind every accolade is a story of sacrifice, resilience and service. Being a police officer is not merely a profession, but a calling.

There are over 30 award categories, which include the Ministry's Award, National Commissioner's Award, Operations Member of the Year, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Investigator of the Year, Crime Intelligence Member of the Year, Station of the Year, Forensic Services Team of the Year, and Community Policing Forum (CPF).